The number of rugby union players banned for doping in Britain has grown to 25 after UK Anti-Doping suspended Scotland's Craig Russell for two years.

Russell, who plays for in Scottish National League Division One side Gala, tested positive for prohibited substance and female fertility drug female drug clomiphene following an in-competition test during a match between Gala RFC and Edinburgh Academical Football Club in October 2017.

His ban has been backdated to the date of the failed test and he will be able to return on October 14 this year.

Russell is the latest rugby union player to be hit with a doping ban as concerns over drug use in the sport, particularly at the lower levels of the game, continue.

According to UKAD's sanctions list, 11 rugby league players are also serving drugs bans.

It brings the total across both codes of rugby to 36.

"It’s vital that all athletes at all levels of sport are aware of the rules and their responsibilities surrounding anti-doping," said UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead.

“All athletes must adhere to the principal of strict liability and, should they fail to comply, risk a ban from all sport of up to four years.”