Argentina will represent South America in rugby sevens at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo after beating Brazil 26-0 in the final of the men's regional qualifying tournament in Chile’s capital Santiago.

Los Pumas Sevens will join Fiji, the United States, New Zealand and South Africa - the four teams to book their places through the 2018-2019 World Rugby Sevens Series - and host nation Japan in the 12-team field in Tokyo.

With six players in their 12-man squad having played at Rio 2016, where they finished in sixth place, this will be Argentina's second Olympic Games.

They will join Brazil’s women in representing South America after they won the regional qualifier in Peru's capital Lima last month.

Brazil and third-ranked Chile are set to represent the region in the global repechage tournament to be played next year, while Brazil also claimed the eighth and final slot for the Pan American Games to be played in Lima later this month.

Argentina, coached by rugby sevens legend Santiago Gómez Cora, were too strong for their six opponents over two days of differing climate - the first with rain, the second under the sun in wintery Chicureo, in the outskirts of Santiago.

In all, Argentina scored 39 tries and only Paraguay scored against them, in their Pool A clash on Saturday (June 29).

The semi-finals saw them beat Chile 35-0 with the hosts having failed to top Pool B after losing 14-0 to Brazil, the surprise team in the tournament on the opening day.

It was the Brazilians who kept Argentina to their lowest score in the final, and that was a four-try 26-0 win.

"Qualifying to the Olympic Games was the big goal we came to Chile for and we are delighted to have achieved it," Gómez Cora said.

"We knew it wouldn't be easy; fortunately the region is growing which forces us to raise the bar and work harder."

Brazil, who had five veterans of Rio 2016 and an entire squad that was involved in test matches against Spain and Romania in June, reached the final after finishing first in Pool B and then defeating Paraguay 14-12 in the semi-finals.

With Os Tupis leading 14-5 against Paraguay, captain Felipe Sancery was sent-off at the end of the first-half.

Paraguay, who were surprise semi-finalists following a second-place finish in Pool A, sensed their opportunity and came within two points of a place in the final and at Lima 2019.

Instead, both went to the more experienced Brazilian side after their win.

Brazil will join Argentina, Chile and Uruguay in the rugby sevens competition at the Pan American Games, due to take place from July 26 to 28.

Chile bounced back from their semi-final loss to overcome Paraguay 43-0 in the third-place playoff and keep alive their Tokyo 2020 dreams with a place in the repechage.

The next men's qualifier for Tokyo 2020 is set to be in the Rugby Americas North region, with their qualifier taking place in the Cayman Islands' capital George Town on July 6 and 7.