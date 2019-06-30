Chengdu has launched its global marketing campaign for the 2021 Summer Universiade, including announcing its first sponsor, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

The event – held at the Bird's Nest Stadium, host of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2008 Olympic Games, in Beijing – also saw the unveiling of the official logo.

Blue, yellow, black, green, and red form the colours and they gradually converge and then form a picture, which Chinese organisers claimed, is full of vigour and vitality.

Two black ears are a nod to Chengdu's most famous resident – the panda.

In addition, the theme of the event – "For Youth, For Future – Make Brands Younger and Make the World More Splendid" – was launched.

As a first-tier partner, the ICBC is also the official exclusive partner in the bank category.

Chinese pop singer Zhang Liangying, two-time Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Feng Zhe and world artistic swimming champions Jiang Wenwen and Jiang Tingting were named as the first ambassadors of Chengdu 2021.

Construction for the Universiade, due to take place between August 8 and 19 in 2021, is already well underway.

The venue for the Chengdu 2021 Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be Dong'an Lake Sports Center Gymnasium.

The Dong'an Center, located in the Longquanyi District, is spread out over 678 acres and consists of one main sports stadium with a capacity of 40,000 and four other multi-functional venues with around 18,000 spectator seats each.

A total of 18 sports feature on the Chengdu 2021 programme, including 15 that are mandatory – archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, diving, gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, fencing, judo, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and water polo.

The three optional sports will be canoeing, shooting and wushu.

Construction has also started on a 500,000 square-metre Universiade Village.

The 2021 Summer Universiade was awarded to Chengdu, capital city of Sichuan Province, in March by the International University Sports Federation.

This year's Summer Universiade is due to begin in Naples on Wednesday (July 3) and last until July 14.