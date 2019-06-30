Italy recorded its best International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Cup result and Australia’s Jessica Fox banked her first win of the season on a dramatic final day in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana.

There was also a superb bronze medal for 15-year-old American Evy Leibfarth, competing at just her second World Cup.

Giovanni De Gennaro won the men’s K1 final on the Tacen channels, adding his gold to those won by Italy team mates Stefanie Horn in the women’s K1 and Roberto Colazingari in the men’s C1.

De Gennaro broke the hearts of the Slovenian crowd by edging out home favourite, Peter Kauzer, by just 0.05 seconds.

"It was very stressful watching all these guys coming down, but I had good luck and a good run," De Gennaro said.

"It’s amazing - Italy has won three gold medals in the past five years and now we have won three in two days.

"It was hard to race after two golds because the expectation was really high.

"I hope I can be this consistent in important races as well, like the World Championships."

The 27-year-old finished with a penalty-free 83.10sec, while Kauzer recorded 83.15.

Czech Jiří Prskavec finished third in 84.97, which included a two-second penalty which cost him gold.

Australia's Jessica Fox returned to winning ways in Slovenia ©Getty Images

After dominating the 2018 season, nine-times world champion Fox has struggled to find her groove this year.

But she made an overdue return to the top of the podium today, posting 103.06, including four seconds of penalties, to win C1 gold.

Some 24 hours earlier Fox had picked up a 50-second penalty which had kept her out of the K1 final.

"It’s been a hard start to the year and yesterday I was really upset and disappointed with my race in not making the final, so I really wanted to bounce back," Fox said.

"There were a couple of mistakes in that run, but overall I’m super happy and super proud.

"I train to do my best and strive for excellence in every run, and when it doesn’t happen it’s disappointing.

"So you do put pressure on yourself, but you have to learn.

"Everyone is vulnerable."

Austria’s Viktoria Wolffhardt was second in 104.22, while Leibfarth picked up bronze in 110.69.