Austin Florian and Lake Kwaza have been presented with awards by the USA Bobsled and Skeleton (USABS) following impressive seasons.

Both athletes received the "most valuable player" prizes after stepping up to International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup level this season.

Bobsleigh athlete Kwaza made a strong impact in her first World Cup season with pilot Elana Meyers Taylor.

The duo secured five medals during the World Cup season.

This included a victory with Meyers Taylor at a home event in Lake Placid.

The pairing had also finished as the runners-up in Königssee.

Lake Kwaza combined with Elana Meyers Taylor for several podium finishes during the season ©Getty Images

Florian had previously raced in North American and European Cup races before rising to World Cup level in his third season of sliding.

His 16 race season was capped off with an eighth place finish at the World Championships in Whistler.

Florian was the leading athlete from the United States in the competition, which took place in March.

"I am so thrilled looking back at this past season and what I was able to accomplish, and the fact that it was topped off with this award," he said.

"This season wouldn’t have been a success, however, without the team on the road with me and behind all of us back in Lake Placid.

"We all worked together extremely well this season and made each other better sliders in the process.

"I am already looking forward to racing again with my teammates and seeing what we can do next season."