Poland's Faustyna Kotłowska broke the W20 javelin F64 world record in one of the highlights of day two of competition at the European Para Youth Games in Pajulahti in Finland.

Kotłowska, the sole competitor in the event, managed a throw of 27.84 metres at Rakokivi Sport Center.

She had further success today in the W20 discus F64 final with a throw of 28.66m, bettering Frenchwoman Typhaine Solde's effort of 13m.

There were also two wins for Poland through Lukasz Czarnecki, who beat compatriot Jakub Miroslaw to first place in the M20 discus F37 final with a throw of 35.83m and registered 45.09m as the sole competitor in the M20 javelin F37 final.

The country's other athletes competing in sole-competitor finals were Hubert Szuba in the M20 400m T37, Agata Gałan in the W17 400m T47, and Martyna Marchewka in the W17 discus F34 and W17 javelin F34.

Among today's medal event winners were Finland's Iida Lounela in the W17 javelin F13 and France's Chloe Walter in the W20 javelin F13.

They achieved marks of 15.90m and 17.65m, respectively.

The first of two days of swimming competition took place today ©EPYG

Germany and Italy were the standout performers in the first session of swimming finals, winning three each.

Anna Krzyzaniak was among Germany's trio of victors after coming out on top in the women's 100m backstroke.

Gina Böttcher triumphed in the women's 100m freestyle, while there was also success for Germany in the 4x50m medley relay open.

All three of Italy's wins came courtesy of Misha Palazzo, in the men's 400m freestyle, the men's 100m breaststroke and men's 100m freestyle.

Action is due to conclude tomorrow.

The European Para Youth Games are organised by the European Paralympic Committee.

They are being hosted by the Finnish Paralympic Committee at Pajulahti Olympic and Paralympic Training Centre.