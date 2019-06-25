By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt, David Owen and Patrick O'Kane at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne
IOC Session: Reaction to decision to award Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and vote on sports for Paris 2024
Timeline
- 7 minutes ago: Angelita Teo to take over as director of The Olympic Museum
- 34 minutes ago: Prince Faisal and El Moutawakel to be elected to IOC Executive Board
- 46 minutes ago: International Surfing Association hails amazing day as sport provisionally included at Paris 2024
- 58 minutes ago: Milan Cortina 2026 sport programme confirmed
- 1 hour ago: Breakdancing among four sports backed for provisional inclusion at Paris 2024 by IOC Session
- 2 hours ago: India submits bid to host 2023 IOC Session in Mumbai
- 3 hours ago: Sir Craig Reedie raises question on Diack related to Dakar 2022
- 4 hours ago: Beijing 2022 to "safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of sponsors at all levels"
- 4 hours ago: Final bill for new IOC headquarters set to be more than $200 million, latest figures reveal
- 4 hours ago: Bach planning to attend Tokyo 2020 One Year to Go celebrations
- 5 hours ago: Tokyo 2020 domestic partnership worth excess of $3 billion
- 5 hours ago: A rare update on the activities of the IOC Ethics Commission
- 7 hours ago: Figueres suggests rising temperatures could impact Olympic Games
- 7 hours ago: IOC financial statements and external auditors approved
- 9 hours ago: Bach asks for public authorities to recognise distinction between IOC and commercial organisers
- 9 hours ago: Bach hails financial stability of IOC
- 9 hours ago: Lindberg says Sweden will "not give up" after Stockholm Åre defeat
- 9 hours ago: Welcome to day two of the IOC Session
View latest updates