Powerhouses Australia and New Zealand will both field strong teams at the Oceania Athletics Championships which begin in Townsville tomorrow after the regional event took on extra importance.

Both countries have traditionally selected young and developing athletes at previous editions which has allowed other Pacific nations to take centre stage.

However, a rule change means the event now offers a route to this year's International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in Doha.

This in turn has implications for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification with continental championships also now offering more points under the IAAF's world rankings system.

Despite this, Australia's home squad at Townsville Sports Reserve will reportedly not include Sally Pearson who was originally on the start-list to compete.

The London 2012 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion, who boasts two world titles, has decided to travel to Europe.

The Advocate has reported that she will compete in a series of competitions to prepare for the Doha World Championships in September and October.

Big names who are due to compete include Australia's Olympic race walking bronze medallist Dane Bird-Smith and 2018 Diamond League high jump champion Brandon Starc.

Sally Pearson was originally advertised as competing but has reportedly withdrawn ©Getty Images

New Zealand have selected Olympic finalist Jacko Gill in the shot-put although their Rio 2016 bronze medallist Tom Walsh will not be involved in the same event.

Nick Willis, a double Olympic medallist over 1,500m, is also not in Townsville but 800m runner Angela Petty, who won the Universiade title in 2015, does make the Kiwi squad.

Australia and New Zealand will be expected to share the vast majority of medals between them but sprinters Jeremy Dodson of Samoa and Toea Wisil of Papua New Guinea will be among those hoping to crash the party.

Both are the defending champions over both 100m and 200m from the 2017 edition in Fiji's capital Suva.

The action in Townsville will continue until Friday (June 28).