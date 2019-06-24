Four players recorded 100 per cent starts to the men's singles competition at the Asia Pacific Bowls Championships in Gold Coast today.

In section one Malaysia's Hizlee Rais and Canada's Ryan Bester lead the way after winning all three of their matches.

Hong Kong's Tony Cheung tops section two after his own trio of successes while New Zealand's Shannon McIlroy and Uthen Ontong of Thailand both won two games from two.

McIlroy is looking for a second title at the event after already winning the men's pairs with Gary Lawson.

He defeated Stanley Tafatu of Niue 21-8 today and also enjoyed a 21-2 success over Samoa's Avala Savaiinaea.

Rais came through 21-14 against Singapore's Matthew Ngui, 22-10 against Fiji's Semesa Naiseruvati and 21-5 over Hommer Mercado of The Philippines.

Bester's day included edging Naiseruvati 21-20, seeing off India's Naveet Rathi 21-17 and defeating China's Ye Sui Ying 21-1.

Cheung's wins were 21-20 over American Scott Roberts, 21-15 against Brunei's Haji Jamahat and 21-15 over Tafatu.

Jo Edwards is hoping to add the women's pairs title to the women's singles crown already claimed ©Getty Images

Untong made his good start by beating Tafatu 21-7 and Japan's Hirokazu Mori 21-3.

In the women's pairs, Singapore's Tammy Tham and Shermeen Lim lead section one after the first day with two wins from three.

New Zealand's Jo Edwards, already the women's singles champion in Gold Coast, heads section two alongside Kirsten Edwards after three straight wins.

Wendy Jensen, Katelyn Inch and Val Smith, who have already won the women's fours for New Zealand alongside Kirsten Edwards, top the pile in section one of the women's triples after winning all three of their matches.

Section two is led by Canada's Jacqueline Foster, Jordan Kos and Leanne Chinery who boast the same record.

In the men's fours, section one is headed by Canadians Rob Law, Pat Bird, Greg Wilson and Cameron Lefresne who are perfect after three contests.

Japan's Tomoyuki Tamachi, Jun Koyama, Hisaharu Sato and Kenta Hasebe also have three wins in section two.

Section play across the four events will resume tomorrow and continue until the quarter-finals on Thursday (June 27).

The tournament is a qualifier for the 2020 World Bowls Championships, also taking place in Gold Coast.

Matches are being played across three venues in the Australian city – Club Helensvale and the Broadbeach and Musgrave Hill Bowls Clubs.