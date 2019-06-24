British branding agency Blue Strawberry Elephant has been appointed to lead a rebrand of the International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS).

The project, set to be officially launched later this year, is aiming to create a clearer and bolder image for INAS and expand on its diverse work on a global stage.

"We are really excited to be working with the team at Blue Strawberry Elephant on a striking new brand which will take us into the future, help us to attract partners and ensure we are recognised as a global leader in our field," INAS executive director Nick Parr said.

"The survey we conducted in late 2018 attracted around 200 responses from athletes, members, and the public, most of whom told us we needed to make changes to help ensure our unique position is protected long into the future.

"This includes our move in recent years to include impairments such as autism and Down syndrome, filling a gap in high performance sport for these athletes.

"We, therefore, chose Blue Strawberry Elephant because of their experience working with other sport organisations and their belief in the transformative power of our work."

It is expected that INAS's brand could be relaunched at the Closing Ceremony of the INAS Global Games in Brisbane on October 19, before it is rolled out to the INAS membership in the following 12 months.





Parr continued: "We are counting on our members to help us introduce it to the world and continue to be our brand ambassadors on a national level.

"I would like to thank the other agencies for their impressive and insightful pitches – it was not an easy choice.”

The managing director of Sheffield-based Blue Strawberry Elephant, Dave Atkin, claimed it was a great honour for the independent graphic design studio and brand consultancy firm to be selected to support INAS.

"Being asked to design and develop a new name and brand identity for INAS is a great honour; also extremely humbling, given the quality of the American and Australian colleagues who competed for the project" he said.

"We are really looking forward to collaborating on delivering the new identity in time for the Global Games."

The Global Games in Brisbane will offer athletes the chance to qualify for next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo in athletics, swimming and table tennis.

The showpiece will also serve as a World Championships for most of the non-Paralympic sports on the programme.

The Games will see the inclusion of two trial eligibility groups - the II2 category for athletes with a more significant impairment and II3 for athletes with high functioning autism.