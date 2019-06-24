Coca-Cola is to take its sponsorship of the Olympic Movement into an unprecedented second century under a restructured deal that will see it share ownership of the worldwide beverage category with a Chinese dairy producer, China Mengniu Dairy Company.

The deal, which extends Coca-Cola’s support for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a further 12 years until 2032, was announced by IOC President Thomas Bach here this morning.

The odd timing of the announcement, on the day when the host-city of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics is due to be chosen, suggests that those concerned may have been bounced into going public by suggestions the story was about to break in China.

Last Friday (June 21), the Caixin website reported that China’s largest dairy producer, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, had "threatened to pull its sponsorship of the Games because its rival China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. has allegedly infringed on its status as the sole sponsor of dairy products for the [Beijing] 2022 Winter Olympics".

Caixin continued, "Yili released an open letter on its WeChat account that accused Mengniu of circumventing the Beijing Winter Olympics Organising Committee to become a “joint global beverages partner” of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with Coca-Cola Co".

The article said the letter had since been removed from Yili’s account.

According to Caixin, Mengniu’s majority shareholder is Cofco Corporation, "which has had a longstanding agreement with Coca-Cola since 1979".

Coca-Cola sponsored the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam, and has supported every Olympic Games since.

Commercial sponsorship is the IOC’s second-biggest source of funding after broadcasting rights.

Chinese companies are becoming increasingly prominent backers of international sports; Alibaba is already a worldwide Olympic partner and Wanda is a top-tier FIFA sponsor.

More follows