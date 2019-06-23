Hosts France have battled their way into the last eight of the FIFA World Cup following a 2-1 victory over Brazil after extra time, joining England, who earlier had defeated Cameroon 3-0 in a fiery encounter.

Following a quiet opening 20 minutes at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, France appeared to have taken the lead when Valérie Gauvin beat Brazilian goalkeeper Barbara to the ball and sent her header spinning into the far corner.

Both players needed treatment after the clash, and it was decided that Gauvin had challenged unfairly for the ball, so the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Gauvin got her goal eventually though, six minutes after half-time, sliding in to convert from six yards out after brilliant work down the right wing by Kadidiatou Diani to beat Tamiers for pace and send in a low cross.

Brazil, uninspired up to this point, almost responded immediately, Cristiane seeing her looping header from a free kick brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar by French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi.

They did equalise soon after, however, Thaisa driving into the bottom corner left footed past Bouhaddi - although not before VAR once again intervened after Debinha, who put the initial cross in for the goal, was initially called offside.

Brazil appeared to have won the match with five minutes of normal time to go when Tamires calmly finished into the top corner, but she was correctly called offside.

So the match went to extra-time, where Brazil came close to a winner from open play when Debinha broke the offside trap and poked a shot past Bouhaddi, only for Griedge Mbock Bathy to make an outstanding last gasp block.

France found their winner in the 107th minute, captain Amandine Henry meeting an in-swinging free kick from the right and guiding it into the bottom corner.

France are set play the winner from tomorrow's clash between Spain and the United States in the quarter-finals.

They are due to play each other at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

England booked their place in a quarter-final clash with Norway after beating Cameroon ©Getty Images

Earlier, England booked their place in a quarter-final clash with Norway after beating Cameroon at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes in a game once again dominated by VAR.

Cameroon could have been down to 10 players inside the first five minutes when Yvonne Leuko appeared to elbow England winger Nikita Parris in the face, however she got away with a yellow card.

England led after 14 minutes in unusual circumstances - striker Toni Duggan put pressure on defender Augustine Ejangue as she looked to get onto a low cross, and the Cameroon player touched the ball to keeper Annette Ngo Ndom who picked the ball up.

This was deemed to be a back pass, which England took from the edge of the six yard box with every Cameroon player defending along the goal line.

They could not keep the ball out - Duggan touched it back to centre-back Steph Houghton who fired it low into the right corner, where the Cameroon players did not have the net covered.

England doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when a clever flicked pass by Lucy Bronze found Ellen White just inside the Cameroon area, and she finished calmly past Ngo Ndom.

White was initially flagged for offside before a VAR check showed she was clearly onside and the goal was given, although the Cameroon players were furious and protested the decision for several minutes before play could resume.

The African team were further enraged at the start of the second-half when they appeared to have pulled a goal back through Ajara Nchout, only for it to be ruled out for a marginal offside after a video review.

It led to further Cameroon fury, a tearful and gesticulating Nchout having to be calmed down by her team-mates in extraordinary scenes.

England made the game safe just before the hour, Alex Greenwood sweeping home a low corner amid sloppy Cameroon defending.

They are now due to meet Norway, who beat Australia on penalties last night, in Le Harve on Thursday (June 27),