Defending champion Ng On Yee suffered a shock quarter-final defeat to home favourite Nutcharut Wongharuthai at the World Women's Snooker Championship.

Ng was attempting to win the title for the fourth time in five years, but the Hong Kong player was stunned by 19-year-old Wongharuthai in Bangkok.

The Thai player secured a 4-1 victory over Ng, who failed to reach the semi-final stage of the competition for the first time since 2012.

Wongharuthai will now face Belgium’s Wendy Jans, who claimed a 4-0 victory against Thailand’s Ploychompoo Laokiatphong.

England’s Reanne Evans, the 11-times champion, also advanced to the semi-final stage.

She clinched a 4-2 triumph over Thailand’s Waratthanun Sukritthanes.

The defending champion is out! 😲



Thailand's 19-year-old Nutcharut Wongharuthai has defeated three-time world champion Ng On Yee 4-1 to reach the semi-finals of the World Women's Snooker Championship for the first time in her career.#WomensSnooker pic.twitter.com/GzQHDLk3o7 — World Women’s Snooker (@WomensSnooker) June 22, 2019

Rebecca Kenna had hoped to make it an all-English clash in the last four.

But the world number three suffered a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Thailand’s Baipat Siripaporn.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with both the semi-finals and finals set to take place.