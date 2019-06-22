Pairs from Brazil and Italy will contest the final of the International Volleyball Federation men's Beach Volleyball Under-21 World Championships in Udon Thani, Thailand.

Brazilian twin brothers Renato and Rafael Lima de Carvalho came through a tense encounter with Mexico’s Miguel Sarabia and Raymond Gerald Stephens, winning on a tiebreak.

The Mexican pair held off a Brazilian fightback to win the first set 21-19, before the siblings turned on the afterburners in the second, which went from 9-9 to 21-14 in favour of the Brazilians.

The deciding set was similarly tight at 8-8, before four successive points including two errors from Sarabia gave Renato and Rafael an advantage they never gave up, winning the third 15-11.

“It was very emotional and my brother helped me so much on this," Renato said.

“I want to thank him for being the best.

"I am very happy that we are going to the final.

“The key to this win is our focus and calmness, we kept it together in difficult situations.”

They will face Italy’s Jakob Windisch and Alberto Di Silvestre, after they defeated Russia’s Vasiili Ivanov and Sergey Gorbenko in straight sets, 21-18, 21-16.

“We served very well and followed our game plan,” Windisch said.

“We came out stronger because served well, defended well and blocked well.

"Our side-out game was great and that gave us the break to win the match.”

In the women's competition, second seeded Brazilians Victória Lopes Pereira and Vitoria De Souza earned their semi-final berth by ending the interest of the final home representatives.

They beat Thai pair Yodsaphat Pakham and Chanthira Khanok in straight sets, 21-17, 21-13.

“This match was very difficult because our opponents had the support of the crowd," Lopes Pereira said.

“Thailand were very good and they had a very tall player who made it difficult for us to attack.

"We had to put a lot of dedication in each play for our side to win the match.”

Third seeds and Youth Olympic Games champions Mariia Bocharova and Maria Voronina of Russia are also through after beating Peru’s Lisbeth Allcca and Medalyn Mendoza, 21-12, 21-16.

In all-European quarter-final match-ups, German pair Svenja Müller and Sarah Schulz outplayed Swiss duo Esmée Böbner and Mara Betschart to win 21-16, 21-16, while Spain's María Belén Carro and Daniela Álvarez defeated Anastasiia Frolova and Aleksandra Ganenko of Russia, 21-14, 21-19.