Double Paralympic judo medallist Sam Ingram of Britain has announced his retirement from the sport with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old won bronze in the 90 kilograms division at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games and silver in the same category in London four years later.

Ingram also claimed silver medals at World Championships in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2018.

He was crowned European champion in 2011 and 2013.

Ingram will remain involved in the sport as a regional development officer at JudoScotland.

"Other opportunities have arisen that will give me long-term professional development away from performance sport," he said.

"Although I am moving away from competitive judo, I am happy to say that I will still be heavily involved in the sport, specifically as a JudoScotland regional development officer.

"I’ve had some very special times as a competitive judoka and have learnt a lot about myself.

"The support I’ve had from my family and friends has been fantastic, but I’ve also experienced a tremendous amount of support from the wider judo community.

"I’ve been part of the GB Paralympic judo team since 2007 and unfortunately on occasion I have experienced some ignorance related to disability sport.

"The norm however, has been an environment of acceptance and friendship from judoka up and down the country."