By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt, David Owen and Patrick O'Kane at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne
IOC Session: D-day for Stockholm Åre and Milan Cortina as host chosen for 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: Urgent announcement due prior to 134th IOC Session
- 7 hours ago: Coca-Cola to extend IOC partnership until 2032 in restructured deal
- 7 hours ago: Bach confirms announcement of joint global partnership with Coca-Cola and China Mengniu
- 7 hours ago: Bach claims partnership can spread Olympic values to billions
- 6 hours ago: How the day will unfold...
- 5 hours ago: Welcome to the end of the Big Bid era
- 5 hours ago: Stockholm Mayor dismisses concern over city not signing Host City Contract
- 4 hours ago: Government stands fully behind bid, Swedish Prime Minister insists
- 4 hours ago: Both bids tick host city boxes for Evaluation Commission chairman Octavian Morariu
- 3 hours ago: Legacy of competition venues and transportation system among key questions for Milan Cortina from members
- 3 hours ago: Malago claims no questions about sliding centre despite Evaluation Commission report concerns
- 3 hours ago: Majority of 42 votes set to be needed to win 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games
- 3 hours ago: Italian Prime Minister Conte arrives to support Milan Cortina 2026
- 1 hour ago: Stockholm Åre chief executive vows to deliver sustainable and transformative Games
- 1 hour ago: Holm claim full stadiums assured and highlights Sweden's recent staging of winter events
- 1 hour ago: Stockholm Åre offers the change IOC wanted claims Prime Minister Stefan Löfven
- 1 hour ago: Your chance to prove the New Norm is not just talk, Lindberg tells IOC colleagues
- 49 minutes ago: Milan Cortina is "perfect place" for 2026 Winter Olympics, claims Milan Mayor
- 43 minutes ago: Conte promises work will begin immediately if Milan Cortina bid wins
- 32 minutes ago: Italian athletes make impassioned plea for IOC to make their dream come true
- 5 minutes ago: Former IAAF President Diack to stand trial in France
