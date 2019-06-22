Italian violinist Lino Cannavacciuolo’s music will provide the soundtrack to the commercials of the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples.

The song to be used is Abballabbà, which Cannavacciuolo says is a revisited pizzica – a popular Italian folk dance – that "conveys a strong energy and recalls a beat; something that brings people together regardless of the type or the importance of the sport".

Cannavacciuolo graduated from the Naples Conservatory of Music, situated in the complex of San Pietro a Majella, and has worked with some of the greatest Neapolitan actors and musicians, including Peppe Barra, Roberto De Simone and Pino Daniele.

"My first approach to music was with a drum, back when I used to accompany my father, an amateur trumpet player, to his band’s practice sessions," he said.

"That is when I realised my interest in music was real and in the end I decided to learn how to play the violin."

Anticipation is building for the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade, which is due to take place from July 3 to 14 ©Naples 2019

Cannavacciuolo, who does not consider himself a great sportsman, sees resemblances between playing a sport and playing a musical instrument.

"It is either self-discipline or sacrifice," he added.

"I think sport is somehow a form of art, a salvation for young people: if you play a sport, then you have, at least, already a healthy reference point.

"This helps people live their lives better."

The Naples 2019 Summer Universiade is due to take place from July 3 to 14.