Italian violinist Lino Cannavacciuolo’s music will be the soundtrack to the commercials of the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples ©Naples 2019

Italian violinist Lino Cannavacciuolo’s music will provide the soundtrack to the commercials of the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples.

The song to be used is Abballabbà, which Cannavacciuolo says is a revisited pizzica – a popular Italian folk dance – that "conveys a strong energy and recalls a beat; something that brings people together regardless of the type or the importance of the sport".

Cannavacciuolo graduated from the Naples Conservatory of Music, situated in the complex of San Pietro a Majella, and has worked with some of the greatest Neapolitan actors and musicians, including Peppe Barra, Roberto De Simone and Pino Daniele.

"My first approach to music was with a drum, back when I used to accompany my father, an amateur trumpet player, to his band’s practice sessions," he said.

"That is when I realised my interest in music was real and in the end I decided to learn how to play the violin."

Anticipation is building for the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade, which is due to take place from July 3 to 14 ©Naples 2019
Anticipation is building for the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade, which is due to take place from July 3 to 14 ©Naples 2019

Cannavacciuolo, who does not consider himself a great sportsman, sees resemblances between playing a sport and playing a musical instrument.

"It is either self-discipline or sacrifice," he added.

"I think sport is somehow a form of art, a salvation for young people: if you play a sport, then you have, at least, already a healthy reference point.

"This helps people live their lives better."

The Naples 2019 Summer Universiade is due to take place from July 3 to 14.