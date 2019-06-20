Shooting has been left off the programme for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, it was officially confirmed here today.

As exclusively reported by insidethegames yesterday, women's cricket, beach volleyball and Para table tennis have been added with bids from shooting and archery failing.

The decision to include the three sports was ratified by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board at a meeting in the city this morning following a presentation from Birmingham 2022 officials.

The inclusion of the sports must now be ratified by 51 per cent of the CGF's 71 Member Associations.

An electronic vote is set to take place with a formal decision due within 28 days.

This is expected to be a formality - although there will be vocal opposition from several countries, expected to be led by India, to the decision not to include shooting.

The sport has featured at every Commonwealth Games since Kingston 1966, with the exception of Edinburgh 1970.

"Our recommendation of adding women's cricket, beach volleyball and Para table tennis is the result of a thorough review and we believe these sports would help us to enhance the existing programme and reach new audiences, while showcasing the sports to our local community, spectators and fans across the world watching on TV," Ian Reid, the Birmingham 2022 chief executive, said.

"It's also a selection that could help ensure that the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the most inclusive in history, with a potential for the largest-ever Para-sports programme, and more female medallists than ever before, representing a great story not just for Birmingham 2022, but for women's sport in general."

Birmingham 2022 has proposed holding all the women's cricket matches at Edgbaston Stadium, the fourth largest venue for the sport in Britain with a capacity of 25,000.

