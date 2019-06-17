The secretary general of the UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) He Talai Al Shingeeti welcomed Japanese consul general Dr Akima Umezawa to Dubai for discussions on sharing expertise and practices across sport.

The meeting, which discussed the means of boosting cooperation and forging partnerships in various sports, was held at the UAE NOC headquarters.

Also present at the meeting were UAE NOC executive director Mohammed bin Darwish and UAE NOC director of sports and technical affairs Ahmed Al Tayeb.

They called for exchange visits, workshops for athletes, coaches and technical staff and sports training camps.

UAE National Olympic Committee secretary general HE Talal Al Shinqeeti and Japan consul general Dr Akima Umezawa discussed the benefits of the Olympic Games for boosting sporting expertise between countries ©NOC

Discussions also covered upcoming sporting events including the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The participation of the UAE in any event adds value to that event as it boasts of high urban and advanced profile in all sectors worldwide," said Umezawa.

"Such unique sports events offer a great opportunity for familiarising with the cultures of various people through their sports ambassadors.

"We are looking forward to organising excellent Games that will live for long in the memories of generations."

Umezawa gave a briefing about the efforts of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee as they prepare to host thousands of athletes from across the world.

The Japanese consul general was given a trophy from the UAE NOC at the end of the meeting.

Al Shinqeeti stressed the importance of the meeting in allowing the UAE to benefit from other nations' expertise and experience as the country seeks to open new horizons for Olympic activities.

This vision has been outlined by UAE NOC President HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.