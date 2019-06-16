An exhibition which celebrates the history of curling in Scotland has been granted an extension to its stay at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The "Curling – made in Scotland" display is based on a collection from the late Sheriff David Smith, which he left to the Scottish Curling Trust in 2015.

It includes several thousand items including curling stones, handles, brushes, trophies and other collectibles of all shapes and sizes.

The exhibition opened in February, but will now remain in place until July 12, giving curling fans the chance to witness a unique collection of curling history.

The sport was created in Scotland, with the earliest certain references dating back to 1620.

The first indoor rink opened in 1879 in Southport, England, and was followed by rinks in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Rhona Martin led Britain to the curling gold medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City ©Getty Images

Further rinks followed through the late 1930s and from 1959 onwards, international competition expanded.

In the modern era, curling has become one of the most eagerly anticipated competitions at the Winter Olympic Games.

The Scottish quintet of Rhona Martin, Deborah Know, Fiona McDonald, Janice Rankin and Margaret Morton won Olympic gold for Britain at the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

The victory put curling on the map across the United Kingdom as participation boomed.

At Sochi 2014, Britain's men claimed silver and the women collected bronze.

Tickets for the exhibition cost £8 ($10/$9), with half price admission for Scottish Curling members.