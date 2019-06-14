Five-times Paralympic and World Championship medallist Will Waller has been appointed chief executive of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

Waller, a former vice-president of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, has 20 years of business experience and is tasked with leading large scale change initiatives.

President of the NWBA Board of Directors, Sarah Castle said: "Will brings to this role a unique combination of business acumen and NWBA experience as an athlete in multiple divisions, on Team USA and on the Board of Directors.

"He also has proven experience in driving change that improves business results, including over the past six months that the Executive Director role was vacant.

"We believe he is uniquely qualified to support the Board of Directors in accelerating progress against our strategic plan.”

Waller, who has been a member of the NWBA for 25 years, will lead the staff and the day-to-day affairs, while placing particular emphasis on strengthening key relationships and increasing revenue through sponsorship and fundraising.

Waller will lead the NWBA's staff and the day-to-day affairs ©NWBA

He said: "The NWBA (wheelchair basketball) has played a pivotal role in all aspects of my personal journey, unlocking my leadership potential.

"I consider it a privilege to carry forward the legacy and vision that our founder Timothy Nugent established in 1948.

"Our sport, athletes and brand have significant potential to create value both for the NWBA and current and future partners.

"I plan to work tirelessly with and for our members to strengthen the NWBA, so that we can reach more athletes who can benefit from playing this amazing sport.”

Waller has resigned from his position on the NWBA Board of Directors, which he has served since 2016.