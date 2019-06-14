The new headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, is one of the most sustainable buildings in the world, according to the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Olympic House has received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certificate – the highest certification level of the international LEED green building rating system – after scoring 93 points.

Solar panels and heat pumps using water from nearby Lake Geneva will provide renewable energy to the building, which is expected to use 35 per cent less energy and 60 per cent less municipal water than a conventional new construction.

The score signifies the IOC's home is lowering carbon emissions and conserving resources while prioritising sustainable practices and creating a healthier environment.

The cost of the IOC's new multi-million dollar headquarters will be around CHF145 million (£110 million/$146 million/€129million).

In an international headquarters first, Olympic House has also been awarded the highest level of the Swiss Sustainable Construction Standard (SNBS), as well as receiving the Swiss standard for energy-efficient buildings.

IOC President Thomas Bach said he was proud of the accolades, which tie into Olympic Agenda – the strategic roadmap for the future of the Olympic Movement.

He said: "We are proud that Olympic House, as the new home of the Olympic Movement, has received such prestigious Swiss and international certifications, recognising our strong commitment to sustainability, which is one of the three pillars of Olympic Agenda 2020,

Solar panels and heat pumps using water from nearby Lake Geneva will provide renewable energy to Olympic House ©IOC

“From the beginning of the original architecture competition all the way through to construction, energy management and furnishings, the IOC focused very much on sustainable solutions.

"We are happy that our investment in sustainability has led to receiving these three certifications.”

The building was designed by 3XN+ IttenBrechbühl and will bring all the IOC staff together under one roof in a privately-funded investment in sustainability, operational efficiency and the local economy and development.

Eighty per cent of the investment in the building was spent locally with more than 95 per cent of the former IOC headquarters being reused or recycled.

Olympic House incorporates rigorous criteria in energy and water efficiency, while optimising the health and wellbeing of its users.

Mahesh Ramanujam, President and chief executive of the USGBC said: "LEED v4 was designed to be the most rigorous green building rating system in the world.

"From improving energy performance to emphasising human health and integrative building design, LEED v4 is encouraging project teams to operate beyond the status quo.

"Olympic House’s LEED Platinum certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership and sets the IOC apart as a leader in sustainability in the international sports world.”

The official inauguration of Olympic House will take place on Olympic Day, June 23.