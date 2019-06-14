Olympic judo champion Mijlinda Kelmendi will lead medal hopes for Kosovo at the European Games in Minsk.
Kelmendi missed the inaugural Games in Baku four years ago because of injury but was named as one of 12 athletes athletes set to represent Kosovo in Belarus.
The judoka won gold in the under-57 kilograms category at Rio 2016.
Nora Gjakova will aim to upgrade her bronze medal from Baku 2015 for a gold one as she returns in the under-57kg event.
The reigning European champion will be joined at Minsk 2019 by three other judokas - Distria Krasniqi, European silver medallist Akil Gjakova and under-23 European champion Loriana Kuka.
The European Games judo competition will also serve as this year's European Championships.
Boxing at Minsk will also form the European Championships for 2019 and Kosovo will send four boxers to Belarus.
The 2016 European junior champion Donjeta Sadiku will be joined by Shpetim Bajoku, Patriot Behrami and Ardit Delijaj
The sport of karate will be represented by Alvin Karaqi who is following the Olympic Tokyo 2020 criteria.
Completing the Kosovan line up in Minsk are archer Ardita Zenjullahu and table tennis player Fatih Karabaxhaku.
Kosovo was the European Olympic Committees' newest member when competing at Baku 2015, having been confirmed as an International Olympic Committee member in November 2014.
The European Games are due to take place from June 21 to 30 with 199 medal events in 15 sports and 21 disciplines.