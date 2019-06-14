The African Sambo Championships are set to begin in Casablanca tomorrow, marking the start of three days of action.

Sport and combat sambo competition will be held on days one and two at the Moroccan city's La Salle du Centre Sportif Bourgogne.

Focus will then switch to the beach sambo tournament on Plage Aïn Diab on Monday (June 17).

All the action will be broadcast live on the International Sambo Federation website.

Casablanca played host to the 2015 World Sambo Championships ©FIAS

The opening day of competition will see medals awarded in the women’s 56 kilograms, 60kg and 68kg categories as well as the men’s 57kg, 68kg, 82kg and 100kg divisions.

Furthermore, the outcome of combat sambo's 57kg, 68kg, 82kg and 100kg events will be decided.

An Opening Ceremony will be held between the preliminary bouts and the finals.

Casablanca has previous experience as a host of sambo events having staged the 2015 World Championships.