Olympic fencing champion Gillian Donaldson has received an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Donaldson, now 90, triumphed at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia and is still the only Briton to secure an Olympic fencing gold medal.

Chief executive of England Hockey, Sally Munday, who will become chief executive of UK Sport later this year, was awarded an OBE for services to hockey.

Jan Paterson, British Olympic Foundation chief executive, was also honoured.

BOA vice-chairman Annamarie Phelps heaped praise on the duo, who have played a key role in developing Olympic sport.

She said: "This is fitting recognition for the hard work and dedication Sally has displayed during her tenure at hockey, which included the momentous gold medal for the women’s team in Rio and particularly her outstanding organisation of the 2018 Women’s World Cup in London.

"This underlines why British sport is in good hands as she looks forward to taking on her role at UK Sport later this year.

England Netball's Commonwealth Games-winning captain Ama Agbeze was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List ©Getty Images

“Jan Paterson has spent an extraordinary 30 years dedicated to supporting Olympic athletes in particular, ensuring they remain at the heart of the Olympic Movement, going about her work in exemplary fashion.

"She is one of the most prominent leaders within the sports industry, inspiring many female administrators and executives in her wake.

"Her work as the unpaid CEO of the British Olympic Foundation and her commitment to Olympism in the UK is unmatched.”

British Olympic Association (BOA) Board member and Royal Yachting Association chief executive Sarah Treseder also received an OBE.

Speaking about Treseder's OBE, Phelps added: "Sarah Treseder is not only an important member of the sailing community, but of the British Olympic community, too.

"However, it is her work in sailing and her capable stewardship of the Royal Yachting Association that is particularly impressive.

"Beyond these shores, Sarah’s huge contribution to the International Sailing Federation and her dedication to improving every aspect of her sport is commendable and on behalf of the Olympic Movement in the UK we are delighted that she has been recognised with an OBE.

Elsewhere, national director of the English Institute of Sport Nigel Walker was awarded an OBE for services to elite sport, while chief medical officer for British Equestrian Peter Whitehead was awarded an MBE for services to equestrian sport science and medicine.

David Gill has been awarded a CBE for services to football, major events director at UK Athletics Cherry Alexander an OBE for services to elite sport and Olympic gymnastics coach Martin Reddin is awarded an MBE for services to gymnastics.

Scotland and Wales women's football team managers Shelley Kerr and Jayne Ludlow received MBEs.

Ama Agbeze, who captained England to an historic gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and golfer Georgia Hall, winner of the 2018 Women's British Open, were also awarded MBEs.