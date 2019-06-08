Andrea Bolzoni was the star of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Panatta World Cup in Rimini in Italy.

Bolzoni led Italy to the top of the men's bodybuilding over-90 kilograms podium ahead of compatriot Roberto Buonomo.

Spain's Juan de Las Hera was third.

More than 20 countries were represented by 800 athletes at the two-day event and it was the Italians that dominated the medals.

The classic bodybuilding was won by Fabrizio de Silvestro, with Spain's Jose Miguel Gomez second and Szymon Garelus third.

Andrea Bonello was the winner of the men’s physique overall event as compatriot Silvio Ludovico won the muscular men's physique contest.

More than 20 countries were represented at the IFBB Panatta World Cup ©IFBB

The junior women’s bikini fitness was won by Spain's Lidia Fernandez Morena as Italian pair Camilla Porfito and Ludovico Maria Del Sol completed the rostrum.

Lucia Di Pancrazio, Valeria Pipoli and Alessandra Stentella claimed a 1-2-3 for the hosts in the master women’s bikini fitness 35 years.

The women’s bikini fitness overall winner was Spain's Anna Shorokina.

Britain's Olga Upelniece won the master women’s bodyfitness 35 years and over open title.

Upelniece enjoyed further success in the women’s bodyfitness overall contest as she placed second behind Alessia Amore of Italy.