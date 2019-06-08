China's Xiaoyan Yin will seek revenge for the defeat she suffered to Jovana Preković of Serbia in the women's under-61 kilograms kumite division at last year's World Championships when the two clash in the final of the Karate 1-Premier League in Shanghai.

Yin left it late to progress to the gold medal bout in the category as she defeated Laura Pasqua of Italy 1-0 in the semi-finals at Gymnasium of the University of Finance and Economics.

The Chinese star will take on Preković in a repeat of the title decider at the World Championships in Madrid after the Serbian overcame Mayumi Someya of Japan 5-1.

The host nation will also have a representative in the women's under-81kg kumite final as Li Gong ousted Vicky Panetsidou of Greece.

Li will face reigning grand winner Alizée Agier of France after the European champion despatched Switzerland's Elena Quirici 5-0.

Spain's Damian Quintero will take on world champion Ryo Kiyuna for the men's kata title in Shanghai ©WKF

World champion Ryo Kiyuna of Japan will go up against familiar foe Damian Quintero of Spain in the men's kata final.

Kiyuna topped his pool with a score of 26.68, while European champion Quintero dominated his group and finished first on 26.94.

Their meeting in the final will be their fourth consecutive clash for gold at a major event this year.

Turkey's Uğur Aktaş continued his impressive run of form this season as he reached the men's under-84kg kumite final.

The grand winner beat Mahdi Ghararizadeh Mahani of Iran 2-0 in the semi-finals and will face world champion Ivan Kvesic in the final.

Finals across all categories will be held tomorrow.