Jonatan Christie upset top seed Chou Tien-chen to reach the final of the men's singles at the Australian Open and set up an all-Indonesian encounter.

Christie, the number three seed, beat Chou in a three-set epic, 22-20, 13-21, 21-16 at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 300 event in Sydney.

There he will face fellow countryman and number two seed Anthony Ginting at Quaycentre.

Ginting provided the second win for Indonesia over a Chinese Taipei athlete, after he ended the adventurous run of unseeded Wang Tzu-wei.

The second seed won 21-17, 21-14 and will face Christie in Sunday's final.

The women's singles, meanwhile, have gone entirely to the form book, with the top two seeds set to meet in the final.

Japan's number one seed Nozomi Okuhara beat fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand as she continued her run of not dropping a set in the tournament.

The 2017 world champion progressed 21-17, 21-15.

Yufei Chen, the Chinese number two seed, had a much less serene time as she saw off unseeded Thai player Nitchaon Jindapol in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Chen won the first set 21-10, before Jindapol levelled in a marathon second, coming through 25-23.

Jindapol's efforts seemed to drain her, however, and Chen breezed through 21-6 to reach the final.