JTBC has been awarded the broadcast rights for the Olympic Games from 2026 to 2032 in South Korea and North Korea by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The cable television network secured the rights following a "competitive tender" conducted by the IOC.

The Korea Pool, a consortium of free-to-air broadcasters which has previously held the rights, reportedly failed with its bid.

JTBC, the flagship television channel of the JoongAng Group, considered the largest in South Korea, will have the rights for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Los Angeles 2028, the 2030 Winter Olympics and the 2032 Summer Games.

The last edition of the Games covered by the deal could be staged in North and South Korea, who are considering a joint bid for the 2032 Olympics.

The agreement also covers all the Youth Olympic Games due to be held within the 2026-2032 period.

The deal between JTBC, launched in 2011, and the IOC was signed by the network's President and chief executive Hong Jeongdo and IOC President Thomas Bach at a ceremony at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

The deal covers all Olympic Games from 2026 to 2032 ©IOC

"Following the success of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang last year, we have had unprecedented interest from media organisations in Korea," said Bach.

"JTBC provided an innovative broadcast plan, and demonstrated a clear passion for the Olympic values and a commitment to promoting the Olympic Games across the Korean Peninsula.

"We look forward to great cooperation with JTBC."

SBS held the Olympic rights on the Korean Peninsula from Vancouver 2010 through to Rio 2016 in a deal signed in 2006.

Five years later, SBS was awarded the exclusive rights for Pyeongchang 2018 through to Paris 2024, the Games at which its agreement with the IOC expires.

"We are honoured and excited to have been selected by the IOC to be its future long-term partner in Korea, and we are very much looking forward to getting started," said Hong.

"It is our desire to greatly enhance current Olympic content and coverage and to be relevant to the all-important youth audience at all times.

"We aim to ensure the widest possible audience and extensively broaden coverage for all sports.

"We fully share the IOC’s desire to build direct and ongoing relationships with fans in local markets."