Jacqueline McCook has become the first woman to hold the role of President of the USA Triathlon Board of Directors, while Joel Rosinbum is the first elite Para-triathlete to become vice-president.

The appointments were announced as part of a number of organisational updates.

McCook, an independent Board member since 2013, replaces Bary Siff, who resigned in April to become the chief executive of USA Handball.

She had held the role of vice-president since December last year, and also serves on USA Triathlon’s Compensation, International Relations and Marketing Committees.

Having previously worked in the consumer foods, retail and restaurant industries, McCook has a significant consumer-facing strategic, marketing and operational experience.

"I look forward to working with the Board, chief executive Rocky Harris and the world-class team at USA Triathlon as we continue to support our amazing multisport athletes - both elite and age-group - and the constituent communities that allow them to thrive,” McCook said.

"I am proud of how far we have come in the last few years.

"At the same time, I look forward to continuing our efforts to grow, inspire and support the triathlon community and, especially, to expand participation in our sport by breaking down barriers and inspiring those around us to swim, bike and run."

Joel Rosinbum, a former aquathlon world champion, has become the first elite Para-triathlete to become vice-president of the USA Triathlon Board of Directors ©Twitter

Rosinbum has been serving on the Board as an elite athlete representative since 2015.

He has also held a number of leadership roles, including chair of both USA Triathlon’s Athlete Advisory Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee.

A three-time USA Para-triathlon national champion, Rosinbum was the 2015 aquathlon world champion in the men's PT4 division and has collected two Para-triathlon World Cup medals.

Kevin Haas was re-elected as treasurer, continuing in the role he has held since 2014, while Mike Wien, who has served as secretary since last January, was re-elected to the same position.

Among other updates, USA Triathlon hired Nellie Viner as a senior legal counsel.

A newly-created position within the organisation, Viner will be responsible for leading its strategic and tactical legal initiatives.

USA Triathlon also announced that it had received an initial score of 100 per cent in the United States Olympic Committee recent compliance report, one of the few National Governing Bodies to do so.

The final announcement was that USA Triathlon has joined the U.S. Tennis Association as a member of the Green Sports Alliance, an environmentally-focused trade organisation that convenes stakeholders from around the sporting world to promote healthy and sustainable communities.