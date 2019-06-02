The Agitos Foundation, the development arm of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has made €650,000 (£575,000/$725.000) available for Para sport projects in the latest edition of their Grant Support Programme (GSP).

The funding will be split into grants of up to €40,000 (£35,000/$45,000) for IPC members so they can develop Para sports in their countries.

The money could contribute towards awareness campaigns, promoting women and athletes in leadership drives, education, training and equipment.

Agitos revaled they will give special consideration to projects which give opportunities to refugees to take part in Para sport, as well as those with a focus on gender equality ahead of the Tokyo 2020.

Rita van Driel, Agitos Foundation Executive Committee chairperson, said: "The GSP is a great opportunity for the IPC membership to ensure the necessary support to develop the Paralympic Movement.

"We want to encourage developed NPCs to submit collaborative proposals that include emerging nations, as we truly believe in the value of sharing knowledge and experience."

The funding is part of the latest edition of the Grant Support Programme ©Getty Images

Van Driel added: "With almost one year to go until Tokyo 2020 and with Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 fast approaching, the Agitos Foundation wants to reinforce its commitment to be an organisation for all.

"We look forward to seeing these projects coming to life."

Agitos claim the GSP has invested more than €3.8million (£3.3 million/$4,2 million) in supporting Para sport development since being launched in 2013.

Applications opened on June 1 and can be submitted until July 25, with successful projects announced on September 27.

Full guidelines on how to apply can be found here.