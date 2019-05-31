A delegation from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg visited the International University Sports Federation (FISU) headquarters in Lausanne to present its bid to host the Summer Universiade in 2023.

Yekaterinburg formally submitted its bid to host the event in March and has now produced its bidding dossier.

It includes details of the proposed training and competition venues, calendar and schedules, the Universiade Village and other infrastructural schemes.

It has been proposed the Universiade Village will be located in the western part of the city, on the banks of the Verkh-Isetsky Pond.

After the Universiade, the Village would become accommodation for Ural University students.

Sixty-seven percent of proposed venues are already constructed, such as Yekaterinburg Arena, the home ground of Russian Premier League football club FC Ural Yekaterinburg and one of the 12 venues used for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the plans, providing the opening comment for the dossier.

The visiting delegation from Yekaterinburg included director general of the 2023 Universiade Bid Committee Alexander Chernov, Minister of Physical Culture and Sports of Sverdlovsk region Leonid Rapoport and deputy director general of the 2023 Universiade Bid Committee Anna Kopenkina.

Yekaterinburg Arena has been proposed as one of the venues to be used for the 2023 Summer Universiade ©Getty Images

FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond welcomed the delegation.

“In just a few weeks the Yekaterinburg Bid Committee has been able to produce impressive documents in FISU’s three official languages, English, French and Russian,” he said.

“The dossier includes answers to the questions that had come up and will surely also be raised during the formal presentation to the Executive Committee in July in Naples.”

Following the formal presentation to the Executive Committee during the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade, FISU will then decide on the host for the 2023 edition.

As no rival bids have been submitted, it is expected that Yekaterinburg will be awarded the event.

Russia last held the Summer Univerisade in 2013, when Kazan welcomed the multi-sport competition.

Krasnoyarsk was the host of the Winter Universiade earlier this year.