Executive Board and Committee elections will be one of the key items when the 53rd World Archery Congress is held in the Dutch city of 's-Hertogenbosch over the coming two days.

The Congress comes on the eve of the World Archery Para Championships, running from June 3 to 9, and the World Archery Championships, due to take place from June 10 to 16.

World Archery opened the nominations process for its Executive Board and Committee elections in February.

Some 44 positions will be available, including first vice-president, vice-president and four spots on the World Archery Executive Board.

Five slots on the Board of Justice and Ethics are also up for grabs, as are 28 positions on World Archery’s various committees.

The nomination process for those positions was open until March 4.

In a statement published on its website, World Archery claims it is "committed" to gender equality and so nominations for female candidates were welcomed.

There are only three women on the 15-person Executive Board.

World Archery added that "to ensure the impartiality" of the Justice and Ethics Board, nominations for individuals who did not hold a position at any Member Association were also welcomed.

Executive Board members and Presidents of World Archery are ineligible for election to that Board.

The full set of documents for the Congress was released on March 13, according to World Archery's constitution.

This includes reports from the secretary general and chairs of the committees, financial reports and, lists of election candidatures and motions to be put to delegates.

The meeting is set to be streamed live online.

Reports of key decisions will be made available at the end of each day.