Football Federation Australia (FFA) director Heather Reid has apologised to former Australia women's coach Alen Stajcic for comments she made following his dismissal.

The Australian was dismissed in January, with the FFA claiming he had presided over an "unsatisfactory" team environment.

At the time, however, Reid implied that Stajcic had been sacked due to misconduct.

She sent personal communications to a number of people, including journalists, suggesting that if the truth was told, Stajcic would never work in women's football again.

Reid has now publicly apologised for such statements, withdrawing them "entirely and unconditionally".

"I apologise unreservedly for the damage, distress and hurt that I have caused to Alen Stajcic as a professional football coach and long-time servant to, and advocate for, Australian and women’s football," her statement read.

"I understand that my conduct in making public and private statements may have caused serious damage to Mr Stajcic’s reputation, both in Australia and internationally.

"On January 22, 2019, The Sydney Morning Herald published a story about the termination of Mr Stajcic’s contract by Football Federation Australia, in which I was quoted as saying that if people knew the actual facts about Mr Stajcic’s behaviour ‘they would be shocked’.

"I also, at around this time, sent personal communications to a number of people including various members of the media, in which I suggested that, if the whole truth could be told, Mr Stajcic would never work again in women’s football.

"I understand also that these communications ended up in the hands of other journalists who have used my words to compound the speculation and innuendo as to the reason why Mr Stajcic’s employment was terminated.

"I withdraw my statements entirely and unconditionally.

"Mr Stajcic’s contract was not terminated by FFA for breach of contract by Mr Stajcic, or because of any misconduct on Mr Stajcic’s part.

"I accept that I was wrong to imply otherwise.

"I regret making these statements.

"I apologise also for pain and suffering that I have caused to Mr Stajcic’s wife and two young children."

Football Federation Australia confirmed Alen Stajcic had not been dismissed due to misconduct ©Getty Images

Reid is on sick leave from the FFA Board, having stepped down indefinitely in January as she prepared to undergo chemotherapy.

An FFA statement confirmed Stajcic had not been dismissed for misconduct and that the decision had been made "simply because its Board formed the view, following a process undertaken by management, that the Matildas would benefit from a new coach for the FIFA World Cup in France".

It also says that following Reid's apology, the organisation and Stajcic had agreed to resolve their differences.

"FFA by this statement wishes to make clear that Alen Stajcic’s contract was not terminated on the basis that he had breached his contract or had engaged in any misconduct," it said.

"Any inference that has been drawn about these being reasons for Alen’s contract termination is wrong.

"FFA acknowledges that some of the speculation about the termination of Alen’s contract was caused by statements made by one of its directors, Heather Reid.

"These statements were not made on behalf of FFA and did not reflect the decision of the Board or the reasons why it made that decision.

"Heather has withdrawn those comments and issued an apology to Alen for having made them.

"FFA and Alen in the interests of the Matildas have also agreed to resolve their differences and move forward and neither will be making any further comment on these issues."

Australia are competing in next month's FIFA Women's World Cup, beginning their campaign in Valenciennes against Italy on June 9.

Earlier this month, FFA announced that former Australian men's international team player Ante Milicic would take the reigns of the women's side for the World Cup and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Stajcic has since been appointed as head coach of the Central Coast Mariners, who play in the men's A-League.