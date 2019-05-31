Tokyo 2020 has today welcomed Japanese Internet company Yahoo Japan Corporation as an official supporter, the third domestic tier of the Organising Committee’s sponsorship programme.

The company has been attributed the category "Internet-based information and navigation services".

This includes web/app or Internet search engine systems and services, Internet-based navigation and mapping services, online local directory services, and provision of weather/meteorology and disaster alert information services.

Yahoo Japan Corporation’s addition increases to 63 the number of Tokyo 2020 domestic partners, including 15 Gold Partners, 32 official partners and 16 official supporters, all of whom will play vital roles in the successful delivery of next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"We are delighted to welcome Yahoo Japan Corporation, which provides a variety of Internet services and is one of Japan’s largest companies, as an official supporter," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori said.

"Yahoo Japan Corporation has real strength in using information technology in the field of problem-solving and we believe their support will help us to disseminate the joy and excitement of the Tokyo 2020 Games to many people."

Yahoo Japan Corporation was established in January 1996 to provide online information search services in Japan.

It served as the official partner for the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Japanese Paralympic Committee from 2001 to 2012.

Yahoo Japan Corporation also supported the promotional activities during the candidature phase for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics as an official Tokyo 2020 bid partner.

Yahoo Japan Corporation becomes the 16th official supporter of Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Additionally, it aims to convey the appeal of Para sports and continuously support the development of Para athletes through a career programme within the company.

"It is a great honour for Yahoo Japan Corporation to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 as an official supporter," Kentaro Kawabe, the President and representative director of Yahoo Japan Corporation, said.

"Under the mission of 'solving the problems facing people and society by leveraging the power of information technology', we have provided over 100 Internet services to our user base, which is one of the largest in Japan.

"We take pride in making daily improvements to make our services more useful and convenient.

"We will do our utmost to be part of the exciting atmosphere of the Tokyo 2020 Games, which will be held in the city of our headquarters, through the provision of our Internet-based information and navigation services."

The Olympic sponsorship programme is divided into four separate categories, with the International Olympic Committee's The Olympic Partner (TOP) programme constituting the very highest level of Olympic sponsorship.

The Worldwide TOP Partners who support the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are Coca-Cola, Alibaba, Atos, Bridgestone, Dow, GE, Intel, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Toyota and Visa.

The three remaining categories are designated for domestic sponsors.

The highest domestic tier comprises Gold Partners, while the second tier consists of official partners and the third tier is made up of official supporters.