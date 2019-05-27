Australia beat defending champions Great Britain today to set up a final with the United States at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Women's Under-25 World Championships in Thailand.

Annabelle Lindsay top scored with 20 points as the Aussies triumphed 42-36 at Suphanburi Stadium.

Earlier in the day, the US had defeated Japan 78-24 in the other semi-final.

The final is scheduled for tomorrow evening.

It will be a repeat of the 2011 gold medal match, which the US won.

Preceding the final will be the third-place play-off between Britain and Japan.

Today's two other matches saw Germany and Turkey book their spot in tomorrow's fifth-place play-off.

Germany overcame Thailand 52-14, while Turkey claimed a 48-25 win over South Africa.

Thailand and South Africa will contest the seventh-place play-off.

That will be held just prior to the fifth-place play-off.