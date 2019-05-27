A five-man Interim Management Committee has been appointed to oversee the selection of athletes following the suspension of the Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) membership by World Taekwondo and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) earlier this month.

As reported by CNA, the acceptance of STF members to allow the Committee to be appointed by the SNOC came at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the governing body at its national training centre in Lorong Limau.

They voted 83 against 21 to approve the recommendation, according to The Straits Times.

The Interim Management Committee will be led by Tan Eng Liang, vice-president of the SNOC and former chairman of the Singapore Sports Council.

Among the members is S Sinnathurai, a taekwondo gold medallist at the 1999 Southeast Asian Games in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Begawan, as well as SNOC secretary general Chris Chan, Singapore Sport Institute chief Toh Boon Yi and SNOC Athletes' Commission chairman Mark Chay.

Staff from the SNOC and Sport Singapore will provide support.

"The Interim Committee will set out to work immediately to address and remedy, among others, issues of governance, selection and high-performance management raised by World Taekwondo and the SNOC," an SNOC spokesman said.

"The priority is to put fair and transparent processes and policies in place so the STF can operate in a professional environment with transparency and proper governance, and that athletes’ interests are protected.

"The objective is to ensure that the house is in order for the long-term good of the sport and to reinstate STF’s membership with WT (World Taekwondo).

"We hope to work closely with the taekwondo fraternity in this process and continue to support the sport in the years ahead."

The Singapore Taekwondo Federation was suspended by World Taekwondo and the Singapore National Olympic Council earlier this month ©Singapore Taekwondo Federation

Asked about the scope of the Interim Management Committee, the spokesman added: "The scope includes, but is not limited to, reviewing the constitution of the STF, reviewing and developing standard operating procedures for processes within the STF, addressing all conflict-of-interest issues and implementing conflict-of-interest policies for the STF, reviewing and developing selection policies for athletes and all competition officials, and developing a multi-year sports development and high-performance plan."

Also approved by STF members was the acceptance of World Taekwondo's directive for the STF Management Committee to step aside.

In October 2018, World Taekwondo contacted the SNOC to express its concern over the resignation of seven STF Management Committee members and how the situation was handled.

After a review of the matter, the SNOC highlighted grave concerns in the STF's governance and high-performance management.

The STF was then suspended by the SNOC from its affiliation with World Taekwondo with immediate effect.

Sinnathurai is relishing the opportunity to be part of the Interim Management Committee.

"I've always wanted to go back to Singapore sport, now it's good that I can come back and contribute," he told The Straits Times.

"There should be some programme in place to help [athletes] train and compete, so I hope to work with the athletes and their parents and engage stakeholders to ensure that athletes have the right training.

"We can't produce champions overnight but, at the very least, there needs to be proper planning.

"It'll be my interest to make sure that we can have proper athlete development."