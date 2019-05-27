Eight new members have been added to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Hall of Fame following a ceremony in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava.

As a prelude to the IIHF World Championship medal games, which saw Finland beat Canada to gold and Russia defeat Czech Republic in the battle for bronze, the class of 2019 was recognised for its dedication to the game.

In keeping with tradition at IIHF Hall of Fame inductions, the focus was on stars from the host country with two players who lifted the newly-independent Slovakia from the lowest level of international ice hockey to a World Championship gold medal in 2002, Miroslav Šatan and Žigmund Pálffy, recognised.

For Pálffy, a Skalica native, the defining moment of his career came in that 2002 gold medal game.

A pass for Peter Bondra with less than two minutes left on the clock set up the title-winning goal against Russia.

The three-time Olympian reflected on being part of his country’s first-ever national team in hockey.

"The biggest moment of my career was probably playing for the first-ever Slovak national team in the Olympic qualifications, and the Winter Olympics," Pálffy said.

"Of course, I’d also played before that for Czechoslovakia.

"Then all the times representing Slovakia, winning medals and of course the gold medal in 2002.

"My childhood dream came true and hockey was always a great pleasure for me."

Šatan, whose long career saw him begin as a 19-year-old with Slovakia in Pool C in 1994 before winning the World Championship and a Stanley Cup in 2009, recalled his start in the small town of Topoľčany.

"We had one chance to be a hockey player," he said.

"You had to make it at the age of six or seven, you had to get into that group of 25 boys who were allowed to play hockey because there wasn’t enough ice time for everybody else.

"That was the first time I was lucky to make it."