Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz extended his lead in the Giro d’Italia today after a 15th stage that produced a first Grand Tour win for Italy’s Dario Cataldo and a costly crash for Primož Roglič, who lost ground in his chase for the pink jersey.

Cataldo, riding for Astana, and his compatriot Mattia Cattaneo, broke away with more than 200 kilometres of the 232km route from Ivrea to Como remaining.

He eventually outsprinted Cattaneo to earn his first Grand Tour stage win in 5hr 48min 15sec, with his companion getting the same time.

Primož Roglič, left, lost ground in his chase for the pink Giro d'Italia leader's jersey held by Richard Carapaz after crashing during today's 15th stage ©Getty Images

Britain’s Simon Yates, riding for Mitchelton-Scott, led the chasing group of four which included Carapaz, Britain’s Hugh Carthy and Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali, all of whom finished 11 seconds behind.

Roglič, who had started out just seven seconds behind Carapaz in the overall standings, finished the day 47 seconds behind.

Having had to borrow a team-mate’s bike after an early incident, the Slovenian, riding for Team Jumbo-Visma, came to grief on a descent, crashing into a barrier.

He finished the day 13th, some 51 seconds behind Cataldo, and although he remains second overall with six stages remaining, he is now only a minute clear of Nibali.

Tomorrow is a rest day before the Giro resumes with the 16th stage, a 194km route from Lovere to Ponte di Legno.