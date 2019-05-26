America's four-time world champion bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has been honoured by the National Center for Civil and Human Rights at its annual "Power to Inspire" tribute dinner.

Her world titles came in the mixed team bobsleigh event in 2012 and 2013, and the two-woman competition in 2015 and 2017.

The 34-year-old also has three Olympic two-woman medals to her name, having taken bronze at Vancouver 2010 before upgrading to silver at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

America's Elana Meyers Taylor has four world titles and three Olympic medals in bobsleigh ©Getty Images

In 2015, Meyers Taylor made history, becoming the first woman to earn a spot on the men’s bobsled team as a pilot in the four-person team.

She is the President of the Women's Sport Foundation, founded by America's former tennis player Billie Jean King and former swimmer Donna de Vorona in 1974.

Meyers Taylor was honoured by the National Center for Civil and Human Rights for her role as a groundbreaking athlete and a champion of equality for women in sports.