Saeid Mollaei of Iran beat Japan's Sotaro Fujiwara in a repeat of the final at last year's World Championships to claim the gold medal in the men's under-81 kilograms division at the International Judo Federation Grand Prix in Hohhot in China.

World champion Mollaei again reigned supreme over his Japanese opponent, throwing Fujiwara for ippon to top the podium at Inner Mongolia Stadium.

The result saw the Iranian repeat his success over Fujiwara after he defeated the Japanese judoka in the final at the World Championships in Baku.

The bronze medals in the weight class were claimed by Germany's Dominic Ressel and South Korea's Lee Sung-ho.

Hidayat Heydarov of Azerbaijan continued his superb run of form as he clinched his second straight victory on the IJF World Tour.

Heydarov, winner of the Baku Grand Slam earlier this month, defeated World Championships bronze medallist Victor Scvortov of the United Arab Emirates to claim under-73kg honours.

Arthur Margelidon of Canada and Igor Wandtke of Germany each took home a bronze medal.

Martyna Trajdos of Germany triumphed in the women's under-63kg competition ©IJF

Paris Grand Slam bronze medallist Saki Niizoe of Japan triumphed in the women's under-70kg category with victory over Sweden's Anna Bernholm.

Niizoe won by ippon to seal her second Grand Prix gold medal and condemn Bernholm to another second-place finish after the Swede earned silver at the Baku Grand Slam.

Canada's former world number one Kelita Zupancic and Giovanna Scoccimarro of Germany were the recipients of the bronze medals.

Germany's Martyna Trajdos won the other division contested today as she took gold in the women's under-63kg event.

The European Games gold medallist overcame Asian-Pacific Championships bronze medallist Tang Jing of China in the final.

Yang Junxia of China and Aimi Nouchi of Japan claimed bronze.

The event concludes tomorrow.

