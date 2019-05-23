UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has suspended English football player Michael Phenix and Scottish rugby union player Sean Goodfellow from all sport for a period of four years following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs).

Phenix, then of Southport Football Club, tested positive for the banned substance oxandrolone and its metabolite 17-epioxandrolone, following an out-of-competition test on September 17, 2018.

The sample was also found to contain benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine which, while only banned in-competition, breaches the Football Association’s (FA) Social Drugs Policy.

Phenix was charged with an ADRV pursuant to Regulation 3(a) of the FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations – "Presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in a player’s sample".

His period of ineligibility applies from the date of sample collection until midnight on September 16, 2022.

"All athletes must be aware of the principle of strict liability – they are solely responsible for any substances found in their system," UKAD’s chief executive, Nicole Sapstead, said.

"Ignorance is not an acceptable defence and equally, should an athlete be suffering with a medical condition, they should seek professional advice or speak to UKAD about the possibility of receiving a Therapeutic Use Exemption."

Goodfellow, meanwhile, was charged with an ADRV pursuant to Article 21.2.3 of World Rugby’s Anti-Doping Regulations – "Evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection".

"It is the responsibility of all athletes to comply with sample collection regulations," Sapstead said.

"Failure to do so may result in the same sanction as a missed test."

Goodfellow’s period of ineligibility applies from the date of sample collection, January 2, 2019, until midnight on January 1, 2023.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Phenix, who also played for the likes of Salford City and Barnsley, admitted to the FA he had drank 15 pints of beer on the night he took cocaine.

The 30-year-old's punishment effectively ends his career in football.

The full judgment states he took steroids in an attempt to counteract the weight loss caused by a long-term battle with Crohn’s disease, a condition that causes inflammation of the lining of the digestive system.

At the time of giving a urine sample, Phenix told the doping control officer: "I am going to get banned now and this is the end of my career."

It is recorded on the supplementary report form that "he also looked visibly upset and had his head in his hands prior to providing his sample".

According to The Scotsman, scrum-half Goodfellow last appeared on a rugby pitch for Jed-Forest in the Premiership play-off match against Glasgow Hawks at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

The newspaper also reports that Goodfellow was jailed for four and a half years in July 2010, when he was aged 19.

It came after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving in an April 2009 crash between Kelso and Jedburgh.

Scotland star Stuart Hogg was a passenger in Goodfellow’s car.

The crash resulted in the death of his teenage friend Richard Wilkinson.

Another 19-year-old in another car was also jailed after the pair admitted to racing at 90 miles per hour.