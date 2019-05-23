The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) has signed a four-year partnership with Mayberry Investments Limited, valued at JMD$10 million (£59,000/$74,000/€67,000).

As reported by Loop News, Mayberry Investments has been contributing to sport development in Jamaica for years.

The financial advisory firm, established in July 1985, is the title sponsor of the long-running National High School Swimming Championships.

"I am extremely happy to be welcoming to our family Mayberry Investments, an organisation that was established some 33 years ago by the late Maurice Berry, a former deputy governor of the Bank of Jamaica," Ryan Foster, secretary general of the JOA, told Loop News at the JOA’s Olympic Manor headquarters in Kingston.

"Mayberry is a full service financial advisory firm specialising in asset management products and services for its corporate and individual clients.

"It now adds to its portfolio as an official investment partner of the Jamaica Olympic Association."

Gary Peart, chief executive of Mayberry Investments, added: "We couldn’t be prouder of this partnership we’ve forged with the JOA.

"We believe that with our own successes and expertise, we have a wealth of value to contribute to the organisation, its members and athletes alike."

The Jamaica Olympic Association says it is committed to the development of athletes and that it supports the development of high performance in both traditional and non-traditional sports ©JOA

Foster highlighted Mayberry Investment's association with sport as he announced their contribution.

"This arrangement will run for a four-year period and is valued at $10 million," he said.

"Mayberry has a track record of investing in sports.

"In a conversation with a parent of a former primary level sporting prodigy, she recounted with great pride how Mayberry would award winners of certain categories 50 stocks from reputable companies in the stock exchange.

"Her son, who did very well, became the recipient of 150 stocks annually while he participated in those competitions, stocks that today are doing very well and stocks he still has."

In addition to Mayberry Investments and long-time partners Puma, the JOA also has multi-year deals in place with Lasco Group, Cartan Global, Toyota Jamaica and Starlight Productions.

In February, a campaign was launched by the JOA which aims to see Jamaica represented in 10 sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The campaign is titled "10 in 20" and has the goal of encouraging greater diversity in the disciplines Jamaica participates in at next year's event.