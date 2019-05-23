A total of 333 junior and senior gymnasts from 22 countries will be in action at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena over the weekend as it stages the 2019 Aerobic Gymnastics European Championships.

Among those due to compete in are reigning European champions Daniel Bali of Hungary and Belen Guillemot of Spain.

The 22-year-old Bali, a world silver medallist, is in outstanding form, having won gold in the individual men's, mixed pairs and trios events at the International Gymnastics Federation Aerobics World Cup in Cantanhede at the end of March.

Also among the contenders in this European Union of Gymnastics event will be Italian world champions Davide Donati and Michela Castoldi.

The field will feature a number of rising talents such as Turkey’s Mehmet Ersos and Ayşe Begüm Onbaşı, both making making their senior debuts after impressive careers at junior level.

Russia’s Daria Tikhonova, the 2017 junior European champion in mixed pairs and European individual silver medallist, is the most experienced junior competitor.

Italian world champions Davide Donati and Michela Castoldi will be in a strong field at this weekend's Aerobic Gymnastics European Championships in Baku ©Getty Images

These European Championships are for juniors - 15 to 17 years old - and seniors – over-18.

The juniors compete in five categories: individual men, individual women, mixed pairs, trios and groups while the seniors also add aero dance to their programme.

The aero step category did not have enough participants so will be performed out of competition.

Competition is due to get underway tomorrow with qualifications for juniors, with senior qualifications taking place on Saturday (May 25).

Finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 26).