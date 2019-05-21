France's Arnaud Démare won the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia to secure his first career victory in the race.

The Groupama-FDJ rider launched a strong final sprint as he triumphed in a time of 3 hours 36min 07sec on the 145 kilometres course from Ravenna to Modena.

It could not be equalled by Italy’s Elia Viviani with the Deceuninck-Quick-Step representative having to settle for second place.

Germany’s Rüdiger Selig of Bora-Hansgrohe came third.

Compatriot and team-mate Pascal Ackermann crashed just inside the final kilometre and was unable to contest the sprint.

"We came to the Giro for this," Démare said.

"I really wanted a stage win and I got it.

"I avoided the crash because we, as a team, were very well positioned."

Italy’s Valerio Conti of UAE-Team Emirates remains the general classification leader after crossing the finish line with the peloton.

His overall time now stands at 39:44:39.

Slovenia’s Primož Roglič, winner of the stage nine time trial prior to a rest day yesterday, is still in second place.

He is 1:50 behind, while third-placed Nans Peters of France is a further 31 seconds back.

The 21-stage race is due to continue tomorrow with a 221km route from Carpi to Novi Ligure.

It is scheduled to conclude with a time trial in Verona on June 2.