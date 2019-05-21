Sergei Chudinov, banned from last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang for his alleged role in the state-sponsored doping scheme at Sochi 2014, has been appointed head coach at the Russian Luge Federation (RLF).

The 35-year-old former skeleton racer, stripped of his accreditation for Pyeongchang 2018 after initially being accepted as a coach by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has taken over the team prior to the start of the new season later this year.

His appointment was announced by the International Luge Federation (FIL), which congratulated him on the new role in a post on Twitter.

Chudinov was fifth in the men's skeleton at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi but was disqualified and banned for life by the IOC in November 2017 for his part in the state-sponsored doping programme Russia orchestrated at the Games.

Sergey Chudinov is the new headcoach of the Russian Luge Federation. Congratulations! Главным тренером сборной России по санному спорту назначен Сергей Чудинов.

Приказ об утверждении кандидатуры Чудинова подписал Министр спорта РФ Павел Колобков#FILuge #LugeLove #RussianLuge pic.twitter.com/XnbkfVg0Bk — FIL Luge (@FIL_Luge) May 20, 2019

His results were later reinstated and his life ban annulled after he was one of 28 Russians who successfully appealed their sanctions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He was barred from attending Pyeongchang 2018, where he was listed an as accredited coach, after the IOC backtracked and removed him from the invitation list.

Chudinov claimed the bronze medal in the men's skeleton at the 2013 World Championships and earned four podium results on the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup circuit, including gold in Lake Placid in 2010.

He finished 12th at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.