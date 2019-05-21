Organisers have announced ticket prices for the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade, which are due to go on sale before the end of this month.

Entry for the Opening Ceremony at San Paolo Stadium on July 3 is €15 (£13.17/$16.75), while under-18s, university students and over-65s pay just €5 (£4.39/$5.58).

A family package for the curtain-raiser to the multi-sport event is available for €36 (£31.60/$40.20).

The world’s best university athletes will compete in 222 medal events in 17 sports in the Italian city. including athletics, swimming and gymnastics.

For qualification rounds, the full price is only €3 (£2.63/$3.35), while admission is free for children.

Tickets for the Naples 2019 Opening Ceremony at San Paolo Stadium are priced at €15 ©Getty Images

The most expensive individual ticket for the finals is €5 (£4.39/$5.58) and a family ticket is €14 (£12.29/$15.63).

Admission to the Closing Ceremony in Piazza del Plebiscito on July 14 is free.

Tickets will be available by the end of this month on the Universiade’s official website, as well as at the venue box office during working hours.

Admission to competition venues will be permitted around 45 minutes before the start of an event.