The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) has hosted an international sports affairs training course for participants across Asia.

The ninth edition of the event attracted 500 applications for 200 places.

The course focused on major events such as the Asian Games and next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Diplomacy, sports marketing and media and peace initiatives were among other topics on the agenda.

A series of presentations and group sessions were held during the two-day event, attended by representatives from universities and organisations in Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Malaysia among others.

Last year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang was among the topics discussed at the event ©Getty Images

Indonesian Olympic Committee secretary general Hellen Sarita de Lima gave a presentation on last year's Asian Games, held in Jakarta and Palembang,

Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee official Masahiro Kaneko was also in attendance, along with World Baseball Softball Confederation secretary general Beng Choo Low and Sophiyah Liu Po-Chun, a recipient of the International Olympic Committee Women and Sport Trophy.

Students, mentors and speakers were given a certificate of appreciation, signed by CTOC President Lin Hong-dow, for taking part in the course.