A workshop aimed at helping retired athletes with their future plans will be held by the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) next month.

The event will be hosted by the NNOC Athletes' Commission and sponsored by the International Olympic Committee.

The NNOC hopes it will provide guidance to athletes seeking new challenges after their sporting careers have ended.

The event, entitled "Career and Outreach Workshops: Preparation for Lifelong Excellence", is set to take place on June 15.

It will be led by former Mali Olympic basketball player Kady Kanoute Tounkoura, who is also a member of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa Athletes' Commission.

"Many athletes are focused on competing and fail to develop professional skills, making it difficult for them to obtain employment once they have retired, further obstructing them in their future career," NNOC Athletes' Commission chair Gaby Ahrens, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in shooting, told The Namibian.

NNOC Athletes' Commission chair Gaby Ahrens said it was difficult for athletes to obtain employment once they have retired ©Getty Images

"This places a further burden on them as their finances become strained.

"The workshop is aimed at elite athletes, but we also encourage coaches and other support staff to come.

"We have 41 former Olympians in Namibia and we would also like them to become more involved.

"Some of them will be present to share their life stories."

NNOC secretary general Joan Smit said the workshop would be the first of many held in Namibia this year.

"We have already sent out letters to identify coaches, while there is also a big for a financial consultant to train our athletes," she said, according to The Namibian newspaper.