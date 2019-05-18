President of the Romanian Fitness & Bodybuilding Association (FRFC) Gabriel Toncean handed a certificate of appreciation to the Romanian Government's Youth and Sports Minister Bogdan-Constantin Matei at the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding's Tiger Classic-Diamond Cup in Bucharest.

Toncean made the presentation in recognition of the support received towards the promotion of fitness and bodybuilding.

Matei also congratulated Toncean on the results achieved by Romania at the recent European Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain and he and General Secretary Adrian Nedelcu participated in some of the awards ceremonies in the Bucharest event.

Among the champions were Slovakia's Boris Palovic in the classic bodybuilding open and master categories, while Daniel Girtan also picked up a couple of titles in the men's physique low size and the overall men's physique.

Ukraine's Oleksandra Sumanieieva endured a fruitful tournament as she secured the bikini fitness junior, medium size and overall bikini fitness prizes.

Home competitor Aurelian Cojoaca won the men's physique medium size and muscular categories.

It was the 13th staging of the Tiger Classic and athletes were offered the chance to win an Elite Pro Card.

The IFBB hailed the event as "another step forward" for the sport in Romania and revealed organiser Mihai Tigora and Toncean were already working on further projects.